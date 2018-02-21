Whiskey Pig Craft Butchery and Deli opens in Kinston

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT) — A new business has opened its doors downtown in downtown Kinston — the first of its kind in decades.

The Whiskey Pig Craft Butchery and Deli is now open on Heritage Street.

“We’re a 10-generation family farm in Greene County,” said Genell Pridgen, owner of Whiskey Pig Craft Butchery and Deli. “Our farm is Rainbow Meadow Farms and so this is actually our bricks and mortar butcher shop and deli.”

The business also takes pride in being one of few butcher shops in the nation owned by a woman. Genell Pidgen prides herself in bringing locally grown and raised food products to customers.

“This is a whole animal nose-to-tail butcher shop,” said Pridgen. “We raise grass-fed beef, grass-fed lamb, pasteurized pork and chicken, turkey and rabbit. And we try to use everything.”

“We make head cheese, our own in house bacon, our own pastrami and we also take bone marrow to make bone broth and chicken broth,” added Pridgen.

What makes this butchery even more unique is the menu. It changes daily, week from week, giving customers who come to downtown Kinston for lunch something new to try every day. The shop has been filled with locals excited to try the latest addition to their hometown.

“I’ve lived in Kinston for a very long time and this is a new business in town and I would like to support the local economy,” Marilyn Bostic, a first time visitor. “It’s very nice to have a new business in Kinston.”

The shop hopes to stay open later and start a dinner menu in the near future.