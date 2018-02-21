Martin Co. aging organization saves residents more than $1 million

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin County Adult and Aging Services helped seniors save more than $1 million in Medicare costs recently.

Seniors in Martin County are hoping more people like themselves take advantage of opportunities to save money where it matters most.

They say it could mean the difference between life or death.

Saundra Williams said breaking it down on the dance floor keeps her young.

“If you keep living you gonna get old and getting old you feel like you can’t do the things that you used to do,” explained Saundra.

You see Saundra has a 65th Birthday coming up which means she qualifies for Medicaid.

“I noticed that there are changes that come about now this year with Medicare and another supplement that I have to have because of certain medication that is high,” she said.

Along with being a beneficiary she is also a volunteer with senior health insurance information program in Martin County.

“We assist clients Medicare beneficiaries with their Medicare part D drug plans during open enrollment and all during the year,” said Assistant Director Lisa Edmonds.

The Martin County Adult & Aging Services Department reports it helped save Martin County citizens $1,088,910.

From October 15, 2017 to December 7, 2017, department staff provided assistance to approximately 670 Medicare clients, and the total savings for these clients was $1,088,910.

This is the first year Medicare savings in Martin County topped the $1 million amount.

“It’s really a struggle for a lot of seniors that don’t get a lot every month and they have to make a choice sometime of medicine or groceries or bills,” explained Edmonds.

Edmonds added this doesn’t only help the individuals.

She said if they have more money in their pockets that’s not going to medication; they can put it back into their community.