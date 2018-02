GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A portion of Hanrahan Road was closed Wednesday morning after a log truck accident.

It happened Wednesday morning around 7:45 at the intersection of East Hanrahan Road and NC 11.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of the truck, Urstin George, was turning East off of NC 11 and the truck overturned. He is charged with exceeding a safe speed.

The section of East Hanrahan Road is expected to reopen by 10am.