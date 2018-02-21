Jacksonville police begins front porch roll call program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department has started a program called “front porch roll call” to get officers out into the community.

The department holds a roll call at the beginning of each shift to brief officers on crime patterns and other important information.

Now, they’re taking that roll call out of the station and into the community.

Chief Michael Yaniero, director of public safety for the department said the initiative is “so that we can better understand what kind of issues they have, what kind of concerns they have, and just develop a better relationship with our community.”

The officers will meet up at the homes, apartment complexes, or churches of community members who request them to be there.

Chief Yaniero said this will help to establish trust between the community and the police.

“Going out to somebody’s home,” said Yaniero, “and just having a conversation is a powerful tool in developing relationships.”

Residents who attended the first roll call said they were glad to have face time with the police.

“It shows effort from the community and also the police department,” said Jacksonville resident Scott Haber, “that we do work together and we do get along together.”

Chief Yaniero hopes that this will help to prevent crime in Jacksonville communities.

The chief said the department wants to increase the amount of front porch roll calls to be out in the community as much as possible. His goal would be to have the officers do roll call in the community weekly or even daily.

To request that a front porch roll call come to your community, you can go to the Jacksonville Police Department’s Facebook page or call the station.