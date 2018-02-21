Greenville Police investigating deadly accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police department is investigating a deadly traffic accident near the intersection of Greenville Blvd. and Memorial Dr.

It happened around 8:30 Wednesday night in the 700 block of Greenville Blvd near where a carnival is set up. Traffic had to be detoured because GPD closed the eastbound lanes of Greenville Blvd. to investigate the accident. Traffic going westbound towards Dickinson Ave. Extension and Allen Road was not affected.

