First Alert Forecast: Warm and foggy morning will give us a warm and sunny afternoon

SUMMARY:  Quiet weather pattern continues for now, but periodic fog is still likely in the late evening/early morning. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a lot of fog. You may want to leave yourself some time. Temperatures are warm, in the lower to mid 60s.

 

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s inland and lower 70s at the coast. Records were broken yesterday and more than likely will break more records today. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Staying warm, lows in the upper 50s to around 60 with partly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
71° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
70° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
62° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
61° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
10am
Thu
70° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
72° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Thu
76° F
precip:
10%
1pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
75° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
72° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Thu
69° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
67° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Thu
66° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Thu
65° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
12am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Fri
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
61° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
60° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
59° F
precip:
10%
