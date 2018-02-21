First Alert Forecast: Warm and foggy morning will give us a warm and sunny afternoon

SUMMARY: Quiet weather pattern continues for now, but periodic fog is still likely in the late evening/early morning. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a lot of fog. You may want to leave yourself some time. Temperatures are warm, in the lower to mid 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s inland and lower 70s at the coast. Records were broken yesterday and more than likely will break more records today. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Staying warm, lows in the upper 50s to around 60 with partly cloudy skies. Some fog is possible.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s.

