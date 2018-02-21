ECU women complete season sweep of Tulsa, 59-57

Tulsa, Okla. – The ECU women’s basketball (15-12, 7-7) defeated Tulsa (9-18, 3-11) 59-57 Tuesday evening in Reynolds Coliseum.

With 14.2 seconds remaining in the contest, and the score tied 57-57, junior Destiny Campbell converted a turnaround jump shot to give the Pirates the lead. On the ensuing possession, senior Thais Oliviera blocked Tulsa’s game-tying shot attempt to secure the Pirate victory.

Junior Alex Frazier led the Pirates in scoring and tied her career-high of 16 points. Freshman Lashonda Monk added 12 points on 4-of-7 from the field. Senior Mickayla Sanders and Campbell each recorded nine and six points, respectively.

ECU used a 6-0 run that was capped by a jump shot from Frazier in the opening quarter to secure the first lead of the game with 3:58 remaining. The Pirates held the Golden Hurricane scoreless for nearly five in that span and closed the quarter tied at 14 with Tulsa.

After trading baskets to open the second quarter, the purple and gold used another 6-0 run to take a three-point lead. ECU would hold the lead until late in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates would take a three-point lead into the final quarter, ahead 40-37. A Tulsa layup from Crystal Polk with 3:16 left gave the Golden Hurricane a 51-50 lead. After trading the lead four times in the final three minutes, Campbell’s jump shot with fifteen seconds left proved to be the difference in the game, giving ECU the lead, 59-57.

Tulsa was led by senior Erika Wakefield who recorded a game-high 27 points on 8-of-15 from the field and made 11-of-13 free throws. The Pirates held Tulsa to 29.0 percent (18-of-62) shooting from the field and 7.1 percent (1-of-14) from behind the 3-point line.

The all-time series is now tied 10-10, while head coach Heather Macy is 7-6 all-time against Tulsa.

Post-game Comments

Heather Macy on Frazier and the Game

“I really liked how confident Frazier is and really she just stepped up making the big shot when we needed it. Great credit to our defense, when we needed the big shots we got them when we needed the big rebound we got them. We weren’t very consistent all night in those areas but tonight in those pivotal moments we really capitalized. So proud of this team really good one.”

Macy on Frazier and Monk Leading the Team

“Well, our two point guards really lead us tonight including Lashonda Monk who got that final rebound from the free throw line to seal the game. Both of them are playing with so much confidence and what they do offensively shows up in the box score but what they are doing defensively isn’t even showing up. They are just working their tails off for us, so proud of them and you know I really thought we responded to adversity tonight. We had several moments that the team could have just folded and so oh were playing on the road but we didn’t and pulled it during the stretch and just a great team win.”

Alex Frazier on Setting the Tone

“Well knowing it starts from the point guards me and Monk knew we had to take on that role and take it personally that the turnovers were happening. To show the team that this isn’t what we do, we’re going to take a step back and reset ourselves and value the ball and that’s what ultimately got us this win.”

Team Records

ECU (15-12, 7-7), Tulsa (9-18, 3-11)

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total ECU 14 12 14 19 59 Tulsa 14 10 13 20 57

News and Notes

Alex Frazier tied her career-high of 16 points.

Lashonda Monk registered double-figures for the sixth time this season.

After 12 turnovers in the first half, ECU only turned the ball over six times.

ECU is now 5-2 this season and 2-0 in AAC play when the final margin is under five.

Up Next

ECU returns home Saturday for senior day inside Minges Coliseum at 1 p.m. against Temple.