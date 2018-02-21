Agencies work together to arrest 8 documented gang members

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Eight documented gang members from a Blood Gang set are behind bars and charged with various drug and firearm violations.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department to execute a search warrant in the 800 block of Long Avenue in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson says the joint operation, with the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force, was responsible for the seizure of 520 bags of Heroin, nearly $14,000 in cash, 3 handguns and crack cocaine. One of the handguns recovered was stolen earlier this year from the Rocky Mount area. Another of the firearms had the serial numbers removed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that the gang Sex Money Murder, a Blood gang set, was using this residence as a distribution spot for Heroin and Cocaine sales in the area. Throughout the investigation, investigators were able to positively identify several known gang members selling from this house. The primary use of this house was to sell drugs.

Utilizing the Rocky Mount Police Department Special Response Team, investigators were able to make a safe entry into the residence. Several of the gang members ran as investigators approached the house. All of the subjects were caught within seconds.

8 gang members arrested View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 25-year-old Darius Eburg of Pinetops 27-year-old Davelle Lashon Debro of Rocky Mount 21-year-old Jahquan Pierce, known as Tyleek, of Rocky Mount 23-year-old Jakavis Frankie-Ramel Whaley of Rocky Mount 26-year-old Jeffrey Merritt Jr., known as Bone, of Rocky Mount 25-year-old Johnny Hugh Williams III of Rocky Mount 29-year-old Joshua Cleveland Mabry, known as JMurda, of Pinetops 32-year-old Kelvin Jerome Wright of Rocky Mount

29-year-old Joshua Cleveland Mabry, known as JMurda, of Pinetops is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin, PWISD Suboxone, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Firearm with serial numbers removed. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

26-year-old Jeffrey Merritt Jr., known as Bone, of Rocky Mount is charged with Conspire to Traffic Heroin, PWISD Heroin, PWISD Suboxone, Possess Firearm by Felon, Possession of Marijuana. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

27-year-old Davelle Lashon Debro of Rocky Mount is charged with Conspire to Traffic Heroin and Possession of Marijuana. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

21-year-old Jahquan Pierce, known as Tyleek, of Rocky Mount, is charged with Trafficking Heroin, Conspire to Traffic Heroin, Possession of Firearm with Serial Numbers Removed and PWISD Suboxone. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

25-year-old Darius Eburg of Pinetops is charged with Conspire to Traffic Heroin and Possession of Marijuana. He’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

25-year-old Johnny Hugh Williams III of Rocky Mount is charged with Conspire to Sell Heroin, PWISD Heroin, PWISD Suboxone, Possess Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm with Serial Numbers Removed and Possession of Marijuana. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

23-year-old Jakavis Frankie-Ramel Whaley of Rocky Mount is charged with Conspire to Traffic Heroin, PWISD Heroin, PWISD Cocaine, Possess Firearm by Felon, Possess Stolen Firearm, PWISD Suboxone, and Possession of Marijuana. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

32-year-old Kelvin Jerome Wright of Rocky Mount is charged with Conspire Traffic Heroin, PWISD Heroin, Possess Firearm with Serial Numbers Removed, PWISD Suboxone, and Maintain a Dwelling to Sell Heroin. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Atkinson reached out to Rocky Mount Chief Willie Williams and they agreed to work together to make the area safer. The two agencies along with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office collaborated in a joint effort to make our communities safer and make them drug free for area citizens.

Sheriff Atkinson said that the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to partner with neighboring agencies to ensure that neighborhoods and citizens are safe.