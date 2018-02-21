3 arrested after investigators say they saw man snort heroin at gas station

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they saw a man snort heroin while parked at a gas station.

Christopher Spencer, 36, of Greenville; Ashley Hill, 28, of Holly Springs and Jercarl Johnson 23, also of Greenville were all charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop after they saw Spencer snort the heroin, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During a vehicle search, investigators found about 70 bags of heroin, used syringes, snorting straws and Narcan.

Narcan is a medication used to reverse the effects of opiates during an overdose.

During the traffic stop, investigators learned Hill was wanted in Wake County for absconding probation.

Hill was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $200,000.00 secured bond.

Spencer and Johnson were confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center, each under a $150,000.00 secured bond

