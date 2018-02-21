3 arrested after investigators say they saw man snort heroin at gas station

WNCT Staff Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they saw a man snort heroin while parked at a gas station.

Christopher Spencer, 36, of Greenville; Ashley Hill, 28, of Holly Springs and Jercarl Johnson 23, also of Greenville were all charged with trafficking heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop after they saw Spencer snort the heroin, the Sheriff’s Office said.

During a vehicle search, investigators found about 70 bags of heroin, used syringes, snorting straws and Narcan.

Narcan is a medication used to reverse the effects of opiates during an overdose.

During the traffic stop, investigators learned Hill was wanted in Wake County for absconding probation.

Hill was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $200,000.00 secured bond.

Spencer and Johnson were confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center, each under a $150,000.00 secured bond

 

Beaufort County heroin arrests

Beaufort County heroin arrests

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s