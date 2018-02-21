2nd round matchups set in NCHSAA state basketball playoffs

Here are the matchups for Thursday night’s second round of the NCHSAA state basketball playoffs for both the boys and the girls.

4A East Boys Second Round

No.16 Rolesville at No. 1 Garner Magnet

No. 9 Leesville Road at No. 8 Hoggard

No. 12 Apex at No. 5 Hoke County

No. 20 Holly Springs at No. 4 South Central

No. 14 Millbrook at No. 3 Heritage

No. 11 Panther Creek at No.6 Green Hope

No. 10 Knightdale at No. 7 Overhills

No. 18 Jordan at No. 2 Broughton

3A East Boys Second Round

No. 17 East Wake at No. 1 Northside Jacksonville

No. 9 J.H. Rose at No. 8 Terry Sanford

No. 12 Southern Durham at No. 5 New Hanover

No. 13 Rocky Mount at No. 4 Northern Durham

No. 14 Person at No. 3 Eastern Guilford

No. 11 Walter Williams at No. 6 Northern Guilford

No. 10 Clayton at No. 7 Southern Lee

No. 18 Westover at No. 2 Northern Nash

2A East Boys Second Round

No. 16 Roanoke Rapids at No. 1 Kinston

No. 9 Greene Central at No. 8 Northern Vance

No. 21 West Craven at No. 5 Northeastern

No. 13 Carrboro at No. 4 Farmville Central

No. 14 Hertford County at No. 19 Cummings

No. 22 North Pitt at No. 6 Reidsville

No. 23 First Flight at No. 26 Southwest Onslow

No. 18 North Lenoir at No. 2 Clinton

1A East Boys Second Round

No. 17 Plymouth at No. 1 Rocky Mount Preparatory

No. 9 Ocracoke at No. 8 East Carteret

No. 12 Gates County at No. 5 Voyager Academy

No. 13 Southeast Halifax at No. 4 John A. Holmes

No. 19 Tarboro at No. 3 Pamlico County

No. 11 Northside at No. 6 Research Triangle

No. 10 Rosewood at No. 7 Granville Central

No. 18 Riverside at No. 2 West Columbus

GIRLS 2ND ROUND PAIRINGS

4A

1-Southeast Raleigh vs 16-Rolesville

8-Leesville Road vs 9-Hoggard

4-Green Hope vs 20-Knightdale

5-Holly Springs vs 12-Lumberton

3-Laney vs 14-Enloe

6-South Central vs 11-Jordan

2-Heritage vs 15-Riverside

7-South View vs 10-Wakefield

3A

1-Jacksonville vs 16-Eastern Wayne

8-Hunt vs 9-Union Pines

4-Hillside vs 13-Clayton

5-New Hanover vs 12-Southern Durham

3-E.E. Smith vs 14-Franklinton

6-D.H. Conley vs 22-Northeast Guilford

2-Eastern Guilford vs 15-Harnett Central

7-East Wake vs 10-Havelock

2A

1-Kinston vs 17-Nash Central

9-South Granville vs 25-Goldsboro

4-Richlands vs 20-Farmville Central

5-East Bladen vs 12-Midway

3-North Pitt vs 14-NCSSM

6-Bartlett Yancey vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe

2-East Duplin vs 15-Washington

7-T.W. Andrews vs 23-Currituck County

1A

1-Pamlico County vs 16-Perquimans

8-East Columbus vs 9-Riverside (Williamston)

4-Cape Hatteras vs 13-Creswell

5-Roxboro Community vs 12-Vance Charter

3-Northampton County vs 14-Lakewood

6-East Carteret vs 11-Manteo

2-Plymouth vs 18-Edenton Holmes

7-Neuse Charter vs 10-Weldon