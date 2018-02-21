2nd round matchups set in NCHSAA state basketball playoffs

Here are the matchups for Thursday night’s second round of the NCHSAA state basketball playoffs for both the boys and the girls.
4A East Boys Second Round
No.16 Rolesville at No. 1 Garner Magnet
No. 9 Leesville Road at No. 8 Hoggard
No. 12 Apex at No. 5 Hoke County
No. 20 Holly Springs at No. 4 South Central
No. 14 Millbrook at No. 3 Heritage
No. 11 Panther Creek at No.6 Green Hope
No. 10 Knightdale at No. 7 Overhills
No. 18 Jordan at No. 2 Broughton
3A East Boys Second Round
No. 17 East Wake at No. 1 Northside Jacksonville
No. 9 J.H. Rose at No. 8 Terry Sanford
No. 12 Southern Durham at No. 5 New Hanover
No. 13 Rocky Mount at No. 4 Northern Durham
No. 14 Person at No. 3 Eastern Guilford
No. 11 Walter Williams at No. 6 Northern Guilford
No. 10 Clayton at No. 7 Southern Lee
No. 18 Westover at No. 2 Northern Nash
2A East Boys Second Round
No. 16 Roanoke Rapids at No. 1 Kinston
No. 9 Greene Central at No. 8 Northern Vance
No. 21 West Craven at No. 5 Northeastern
No. 13 Carrboro at No. 4 Farmville Central
No. 14 Hertford County at No. 19 Cummings
No. 22 North Pitt at No. 6 Reidsville
No. 23 First Flight at No. 26 Southwest Onslow
No. 18 North Lenoir at No. 2 Clinton
1A East Boys Second Round
No. 17 Plymouth at No. 1 Rocky Mount Preparatory
No. 9 Ocracoke at No. 8 East Carteret
No. 12 Gates County at No. 5 Voyager Academy
No. 13 Southeast Halifax at No. 4 John A. Holmes
No. 19 Tarboro at No. 3 Pamlico County
No. 11 Northside at No. 6 Research Triangle
No. 10 Rosewood at No. 7 Granville Central
No. 18 Riverside at No. 2 West Columbus
GIRLS 2ND ROUND PAIRINGS
4A
1-Southeast Raleigh vs 16-Rolesville
8-Leesville Road vs 9-Hoggard
4-Green Hope vs 20-Knightdale
5-Holly Springs vs 12-Lumberton
3-Laney vs 14-Enloe
6-South Central vs 11-Jordan
2-Heritage vs 15-Riverside
7-South View vs 10-Wakefield
3A
1-Jacksonville vs 16-Eastern Wayne
8-Hunt vs 9-Union Pines
4-Hillside vs 13-Clayton
5-New Hanover vs 12-Southern Durham
3-E.E. Smith vs 14-Franklinton
6-D.H. Conley vs 22-Northeast Guilford
2-Eastern Guilford vs 15-Harnett Central
7-East Wake vs 10-Havelock
2A
1-Kinston vs 17-Nash Central
9-South Granville vs 25-Goldsboro
4-Richlands vs 20-Farmville Central
5-East Bladen vs 12-Midway
3-North Pitt vs 14-NCSSM
6-Bartlett Yancey vs 22-SouthWest Edgecombe
2-East Duplin vs 15-Washington
7-T.W. Andrews vs 23-Currituck County
1A
1-Pamlico County vs 16-Perquimans
8-East Columbus vs 9-Riverside (Williamston)
4-Cape Hatteras vs 13-Creswell
5-Roxboro Community vs 12-Vance Charter
3-Northampton County vs 14-Lakewood
6-East Carteret vs 11-Manteo
2-Plymouth vs 18-Edenton Holmes
7-Neuse Charter vs 10-Weldon