Warm weather signals end of slow season for coastal businesses

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal businesses are breathing a sigh of relief that the beautiful weather is signaling the end of the slow season.

Some coastal businesses had to close their doors for the winter. But Emerald Isle’s South Swell Surf Shop has been able to stay open.

South Swell’s general manager Parker Bell said keeping the doors open in the winter means depending on discounts to get locals in the door.

“So to avoid closing,” said Bell, “we just try and run those sales. Push inventory out and just stick to those customers that are with us year round and provide them with good sales. And move our old inventory out and have them set to go for winter time.”

Bell said the store really starts to get busy after Emerald Isle’s annual Saint Patrick’s Day festival in March.

