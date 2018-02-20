Technology company to relocate, bring jobs to Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A new company is relocating its headquarters to Washington, a move that is slated to bring new jobs to the area.

Intermarket Technology Inc. is moving its corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities to Washington from Wayne, New Jersey.

Beaufort County Economic Development director Martin Johnson helped recruit the business to come to Beaufort County.

He said the company will move into the old XS Smith building in the spring, adding nearly 60 jobs.

Beaufort County lost 300 jobs due to a couple of plant closures in 2017.

“Last year was kind of very hard for us, in terms of those people losing their jobs, but now luckily those people are available to go into this new operation,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the company’s point-of-purchase displays will bring in a yearly payroll of nearly $2 million to the local economy.

“Probably everyone has seen them in the supermarket or in gas stations,” said Johnson. “Basically, they produce both metal, plastic and wood displays for everything from soda, to potato chips to fruits.”

Intermarket CEO and founder Scott R. Gardner said in a statement they are looking forward to the many resources North Carolina has to offer.

Johnson said Beaufort County’s low 4.9 percent unemployment rate, plus companies like Intermarket eyeing the area, makes for a promising year of economic growth.

“Excellent start to 2018, and we are working on some other things that hopefully will come to fruition in 2018, so we are looking at a really good year,” Johnson said.

More than a dozen groups came together to recruit the company to relocate to Washington.

Johnson said they will be moving into the building within the next four to six weeks.

You can go to the NC Works building in Beaufort County to apply.