Protection and punishment during times of school threats

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “They ask me what to do in a circumstance if someone were to come into school and do something,” said mom, Karen Beveridge. “Where should they run? Should they run? Should they hide? So yeah, it’s something we think about.”

These are the conversations circulating homes, since more and more local schools have received threats.

“It’s terrifying. I have two school aged children,” said Beveridge. “I have a 17 year old and a 15 year old. So, I definitely worry about them.”

How do you talk to your children about what’s been going on?

“This week the conversation has been all the adults in your life are working together to keep you safe,” said Kylene Dibble, executive director for Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.

While parents are searching for answers, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is arming the schools with patrol deputies and school resource officers.

“We’re building relationship,” said Lt. Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. “So we’re able to talk to them and they can talk to us. We share information with them and in return, they share information with us. It’s a two way street.”

Adding security is one way to deter the threats from being carried out. Another deterrent is tough punishments.

“This is not a joke,” said district attorney, Scott Thomas. “And we take this seriously in this district.”

Currently prosecutors and judges are limited in terms of how long they can sentence someone found guilty of a false threat. Currently, class ‘H’ felonies carry a maximum sentence of 19 months

If district attorneys like Scott Thomas of Craven County get their ways, state lawmakers would change that.

“The prosecutors and the judges, who know the most about that particular case,” said Thomas. “We should have as much discretion as possible.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s