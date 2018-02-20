Parents and students speak out following threats to South Central High School

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a phone call, Trenita Rogers never expected and won’t forget.

“That is the worst phone call you could ever receive,” said Rogers. “It wasn’t a call that I wanted to receive.”

Rogers is one of the dozens of parents who heard about the threat of a shooting at South Central High School.

“It was a lot of concerned parents trying to check their babies out,” said Rogers. “I just didn’t it expect to be my child’s school.”

It’s a tough situation for any parent according to Rogers.

“We try to pray for our kids, and we try to ask God to cover them but it seems like now that’s simply not enough,” said Rogers.

It’s not just Rogers who’s shaken up but students too.

Megan Long is a student at South Central and had to wait to leave the school during the threat.

“It’s not a good feeling to feel especially when it’s at your school,” said Long. “It would be kind of scary because you know students can die from that and people get killed.”

Erica Rogers feels the same way and does everything that she can do make a difference.

“For the people that you see left out, sitting alone, make sure they’re okay,” said Rogers. “It doesn’t take but a ‘hey’ to just make anybody smile or anything to make them feel loved and cared for.”

Previous Story:

A 14-year-old girl is facing charges in connection with a series of social media threats affecting her school.

Greenville police learned of the threats to South Central High School on Monday.

It’s the fourth potential threat in a week affecting schools in the east.

The south central high school student linked to the case…is charged with “making a false report about mass violence on an educational property.”

She told investigators she did not know the person behind the original post and did not intend to cause harm.

Greenville police tell WNCT more arrests are expected in the case.