Onslow Co. veterans awarded special pins on Presidents Day

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Veterans sacrifice so much for our nation. So it’s only fitting that this Presidents Day, some very special veterans in Jacksonville were recognized for their service.

About 40 veterans living in assisted-living facilities across Onslow County were awarded pins as a thank you for their service.

It’s a tradition started by the Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

“Especially for Onslow County, it’s really significant because we have the base right here with us and it’s a way for our active duty and our retired veterans to really give back and get involved with those here,” Talysa McCall, community outreach coordinator said.

Active duty personnel volunteered their time to visit each veteran in their respective living facilities. Many of those recognized are Marines and Sailors who served in the Vietnam and Korean wars.

“Our veterans’ pins represent all of the sacrifice and the hard work that our veterans have done throughout the years,” McCall said.

All veterans in an assisted-living facility are eligible to receive the pin.

At Liberty Commons, five individuals were recognized: Harry Lucas, George Waller, Raymond Giles, Charles Smith, and William Travers.

It’s the fifth year of the event in Jacksonville.

