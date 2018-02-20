New restaurant, FORD + SHEP, coming to uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Ford + Shep prepares to bring a modern culinary experience to 718 Dickinson Avenue in Uptown Greenville.

Owner/Chef Brandon Qualls decided to develop a concept to open his own restaurant in 2017.

Ford + Shep will occupy both the bank teller building on the corner of Pitt and Dickinson Streets and the space immediately behind Smash Waffles.

“The location was the easy part,” explains Qualls. “ I knew that exciting things were happening on Dickinson Avenue and I wanted to be a part of the change”.

The interior of the building will be part speak-easy with its unconventional front entrance.

The old teller building will be transformed into an outdoor bar that will connect to the main building by means of a glass conservatory space that will facilitate year-round outdoor dining.

A fenced patio will also feature a 15-foot fireplace with comfortable outdoor furniture.

A globally inspired, small menu will feature as many locally sourced ingredients as possible and will change every few days to keep things fresh.

Qualls expects to create seven full-time jobs with an anticipated opening date in early to mid-April.