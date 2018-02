NCHSAA playoffs open in high school basketball

AROUND THE AREA- The 2018 North Carolina High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs opened with first round games around the state on Tuesday night. South Central’s boys and girls teams received byes in the 4A classification.

3A Men’s East

(9) JH Rose 80, (24) Southern Nash 70

(1) Northside-Jacksonville 77, (32) Smithfield-Selma 43

(13) Rocky Mount 70, (20) DH Conley 42

(18) Westover 46, (15) White Oak 44

(2) Northern Nash 72, (31) Cleveland 68

3A Women’s East

(6) DH Conley 58, (27) Cedar Ridge 42

(13) Clayton 48, (20) West Carteret 41

(1) Jacksonville 70, (32) West Harnett 16

(10) Havelock 61, (23) Northwood 48

(8) Wilson Hunt, 61, (25) Northside-Jacksonville 49

2A Men’s East

(9) Greene Central 66, (24) St. Pauls 49

(1) Kinston 74, (32) Beddingfield 48

(18) North Lenoir 60, (15) Red Springs 55

(6) Reidsville 88, (27) East Duplin 63

(21) West Craven 75, (12) South Granville 72

(4) Farmville Central 78, (29) Bertie 62

(5) Northeastern 51,(28) Randleman 34

(23) First Flight 76, (10) Goldsboro 69

(14) Hertford County 82, (19) Burlington Cummings 78

2A Women’s East

(2) East Duplin 47, (31) Reidsville 25

(20) Farmville Central 73, (13) Red Springs 37

(7) TW Andrews 69, (26) North Lenoir 35

(3) North Pitt 73, (30) Graham 46

(1) Kinston 64, (32) Southern Vance 43

1A Men’s East

(11) Northside-Pinetown 98, (22) North Edgecombe 81

(17) Plymouth 68, (16) Columbia 41

(18) Riverside-Martin 57, (15) Princeton 51

1A Women’s East

(16) Perquimans 52, (17) Northside-Pinetown 37

(13) Creswell 48, (20) Raleigh Charter 46

(11) Manteo 44, (22) Voyager Academy 36