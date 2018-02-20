Navy holds public meeting in NC on water testing plans

ATLANTIC, N.C. (AP) — The Navy is holding a public meeting this week on its cautionary water testing procedure in a town where two contaminated drinking wells have been discovered.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports the meeting will be held Wednesday at Atlantic Elementary School, where the Navy will explain the water testing and take questions from the public.

The Navy found two contaminated drinking wells in Atlantic during testing in November. It’s continuing to test water in the area because of its proximity to Marine Corps landing fields.

In May 2016, the Environmental Protection Agency issued lifetime health advisory levels for two commercial chemicals used in non-stick coatings, water-resistant textiles and food packaging.

The meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

