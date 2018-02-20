Local pet owners celebrate their furry companions

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Today, we are celebrating pets. It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Studies show that owning a pet can have mental and physical health benefits on humans. Pets lower stress and blood pressure, improve sociability, encourage exercise and much more.

Here in Greenville, pet owners are spending time at the dog park with their furry companions.

“We’ve always had dogs in my family,” said Alejandro Puente, a dog owner, “and there’s just a sense of companionship you can’t replace with humans because they crank you sometimes. But dogs are always happy to see me when I come home.”

Many local animal shelters, such as Eastern Humane Society, have pets up for adoption if you would like to become a pet owner.