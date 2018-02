GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sups Dogs has announced rapper Lil Jon will headline their annual Doggy Jamz concert in April.

The Greenville restaurant bills Doggie Jams as “ECU’s biggest outdoor music event.”

In past years, DJ Pauly D and Brody Jenner have headlined the event.

The band, Just The Tip, will also play.

Doggie Jams 2018 will be April 21.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, and attendees must be 21 to drink.

You can purchase tickets here.