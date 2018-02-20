Greenville police charge 14-year-old girl in high school threats

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a recent series of social media threats referencing area high schools.

This morning, juvenile petitions were obtained for a South Central High School student for making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, which is a Class H Felony.

Police said after she became aware of an earlier social media threat referencing South Central High School, the juvenile posted a separate threat on social media stating “I’m friends with the shooter, we gon [sic] shoot this school together…”

She told officers she did not actually know who posted the original threat and did not intend to cause harm to anyone.

Detectives are still working to determine who is responsible for the original threat. Additional arrests are forthcoming, police said.