Greenville approves request to build cottage-style student housing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission voted to approve a request by LCD Acquisitions ending a nearly 10-month dispute.

LCD Acquisitions, better known as Landmark, was requesting to build cottage-style housing on a piece of land along Charles Boulevard.

Landmark first requested permission to build on the site in May of 2017.

The plans needed a special use permit due to a city code that limits nonrelated occupants to three per unit. This site is looking to build four-bedroom complexes.

Mark Jensen is the Senior Vice President of development with Landmark.

Jensen said, “At this point, we would be in full construction. You would have a majority of the cottage buildings up.”

The project hit a standstill when the Planning and Zoning Commission denied the special use permit, citing concerns over traffic and general welfare.

During that meeting, Landmark was informed that members of the commission had Ex Parte communication, meaning they had researched outside of the meeting parameters.

That’s when landmark said they had a case.

Emanuel McGirt is the city attorney. McGirt said, “I just recommend that the board adopt a motion approving the consent order authorizing the special use permit to LCD.”

The case ultimately reached a settlement that required the city to approve the special use permit.

The result is the creation of more than 650 beds to Greenville’s first cottage-style student housing complex.

“I mean we’re excited now. Hopefully, we can put that behind us and get rolling on the rest of the development and actually get ready to put a shovel on the ground,” said Jensen. “At the same time would’ve loved to get started before now. It’s taken a little bit of time to get to this point.”