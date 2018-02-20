Good Samaritan helps Swansboro officer in scuffle with suspect

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–In Onslow County, a good Samaritan provided back-up for a police officer wrestling with a suspect.

It happened off N.C. 24 near Belgrade-Swansboro Road on Monday morning. A Swansboro police officer was arresting 32-year old Michael Lee Jr. when Lee tried to run away.

While the officer was wrestling with him on the side of the road, a good Samaritan who was driving by pulled over to help.

“He didn’t really show concern for his life being lost or any injury done to his person,” Chief Ken Jackson, said. “He still got out there and got with the officer to back that officer up and that is a heartfelt thing for us as law enforcement officers.”

The good Samaritan is a former correctional officer. According to Chief Jackson, the man pulled out his gun and told Lee to stop resisting. Lee complied and additional backup arrived.

“We get a tremendous amount of support from our citizens,” Chief Jackson said. “It’s why we’re here to protect and to serve them. When we get a chance to have the type of assistance as that officer did yesterday, we really want to thank that citizen.”

Lee is charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. He was driving a U-Haul truck. Lee appeared in Onslow County court Tuesday morning and is under a $5,000 bond.

More drug related charges are also expected.