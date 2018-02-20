First Alert Forecast: Dense fog this morning gives way to warm sunshine this afternoon

SUMMARY:  No major storm systems are expected in North Carolina through mid-week. As a result, mainly quiet weather is expected. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING:  Skies are mostly cloudy with dense fog across inland portions. There are a few light showers along the coast. It is damp out with some patchy drizzle. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s far inland with lower to mid 60s everywhere else. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with record breaking temps possible. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Staying warm, in the mid to upper 50s with light winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80’s. Lows in the 60’s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few record high temperatures could be broken or tied.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
68° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
71° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
62° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
61° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
63° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
72° F
precip:
10%
11am
Wed
74° F
precip:
10%
12pm
Wed
77° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
80° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
79° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
71° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
69° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
65° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
64° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
63° F
precip:
10%
