First Alert Forecast: Dense fog this morning gives way to warm sunshine this afternoon

SUMMARY: No major storm systems are expected in North Carolina through mid-week. As a result, mainly quiet weather is expected. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with dense fog across inland portions. There are a few light showers along the coast. It is damp out with some patchy drizzle. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s far inland with lower to mid 60s everywhere else. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with record breaking temps possible. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Staying warm, in the mid to upper 50s with light winds and partly to mostly cloudy skies. There may be some areas of patchy fog.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80’s. Lows in the 60’s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few record high temperatures could be broken or tied.

