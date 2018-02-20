Emerald Isle Police host active shooter training

By Published: Updated:

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Following recent last week’s tragic shooting event, the Emerald Isle Police Department is working to make sure that their citizens are prepared in a life or death situation.

Emerald Isle Police Chief Tony Reese said that there’s a heightened risk across the country for active shooter situations and that everyone needs to be prepared.

The station invited the community to come out Tuesday morning for an active shooter training.

More than twenty Emerald Isle residents heard about the warning signs of a potential shooter and what to do if they ever came into contact with one.

Chief Reese said the key to staying safe is having situational awareness.

“Most people don’t realize,” said Reese, “how quickly these events can evolve. And how simply by being aware of your surroundings and having a plan ahead of time can possibly save lives, even your own.”

The department advises anybody in this situation to run, hide, and fight.

“I hope that we never have to address that issue. but we are working hard to train our citizens and our law enforcement to deal with those situations in the event that they do occur.”

Chief Reese said preparing for events like these can be the difference between tragedy and a near miss.

The Police Department trains their own officers twice a year to prepare for these situations.

