Businesses prevent alcohol violations as ALE busts continue

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- In Pitt County, Alcohol Law Enforcement has busted 10 businesses in the past two months for serving alcohol to minors.

In particular, Greenville has had several businesses busted due to the mass amount of college students with fake ID’s.

Chief Andrews with alcohol beverage control says it comes down to management’s responsibility to ensure their employees are being trained properly.

“If you’re going to have people training other people about the sales and ABC laws you need people that got an education, training and experience,” said Chief Randy Andrews, with Pitt County Alcohol Beverage Control, “not just a little bit of training and time on the job.”

Twice a year- Kickback Jack’s, a local sports bar and grill, has ALE agents visit their restaurant and in a classroom setting to educate their staff on alcohol laws and responsible alcohol vending. New hires and current employees are required to go through the trainings annually. Other places do not make the training mandatory.

“There’s no requirement but we usually go through it once or twice every couple years,” said Brayom Anderson, owner of Tiebreakers Sports Bar and Grill.

Chief Andrews says it would be in the best interest of businesses to bring in professional training courses to avoid heavy fines and suspensions.

“Permitees go out and find legit organizations like us who do that type of training and specialize with North Carolina,” said Chief Andrews.

Multiple ALE violations can result in liquor permits being revoked.