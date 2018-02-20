Beaufort County military family gets new mortgage-free home

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A military family in Beaufort County received a new mortgage-free home Tuesday.

The donation is part of Operation Homefront.

The Seaver family is monving in this week to the new two-story home in Wasington.

Laura and Ronald Seaver both served I the Marines and have three children.

They said it is nice to have a place of their own.

They used to stay with family.

“We can definitely be adulting in this house, so that is what we are looking forward to; is making memories in our new space with our children,” Seaver said.

They said their favor new home is a relief and a blessing.

Their favorite part of the home is their big back yard.

The homes are donated by J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.