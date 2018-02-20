Adopt-A-Street program encourages people to help keep the city clean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Spring is hopefully right around the corner and the City of Greenville is encouraging people to get out and help keep the city beautiful.

Adopt – A – Street is back again and the city is encouraging groups, clubs or just anybody to help keep the city clean.

Getting involved can be really easy.

Coordinators of the program say there is a need for it because of how large the city is.

Maintaining every single street can be difficult and that’s where they offer the simple process to people.

You go on the city’s website, find a street you like and maintain it quarterly.

While some streets are better maintained than others, a group’s effort can change the appearance in about an hour.

“We know that if you get the community involved in their community themselves it’s something they will continue, just not in their community but in other areas within the city,” said Cheryl Tafoya, Sanitation and Operations Supervisor for the City of Greenville.

The program is free and again all you have to do is maintain the road.

If you keep the stretch of road clean you can get your names drafted on an Adopt – A – Street sign.

Your name will stay on as long as you continue to clean it.