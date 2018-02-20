A Loving Home: Alexis

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- 9 On Your Side’s Angie Quezada had the chance to meet 10 year old Alexis, who is looking for a loving home.

Although Alexis was shy for our camera, she didn’t hesitate to show off her smile. Her case worker, Megan Triola says Alexis hides a big personality.

“She’s very personable; she is one of those kids that you just love immediately. She just has an outgoing personality, a beautiful smile she is just one of those real likable kids that you can connect with very easily,” she says.

Alexis knows what likes and what she’s not a fan of, like vegetables.

She would like to become a teacher when she gets older.

“She says she would like a siblings…she is not accustomed to having siblings, she has not had any in her foster homes she’s been in, for a long time. So she’s used to being a single child, but she would like other children to play with,” says Triola.

But Alexis does enjoy time to herself.

“She really likes her own time and she spends a lot of time in her own safety place, in playing with her dolls,” Triola explained.

The ideal family for Alexis would be a family that’s loving and patient. Triola emphasized that Alexis needs security and explained that is something the 10 year old struggles with.

Her case worker also has confident in the light Alexis will bring to any family.

“…just…adventure, love, kindness, there’s just so many aspects of Alexis.”

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Alexis, you can call the North Carolina’s Children Home Society at 919-600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org