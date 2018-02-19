Williams named American Rookie-of-the-week for 4th time

By Published: Updated:
  
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Shawn Williams was named American Athletic Conference Rookie-of-the-Week for the fourth time after averaging 27.5 points per game in a pair of contests last week. The Little Rock, Ark., native dropped 29 points on Tulane in New Orleans Wednesday night and followed that with 26 points against UConn Sunday.

In addition to his 27.5 points per game, Williams shot 68.0 percent from the field (17-of-25), 68.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (13-of-19) and 100.0 percent (8-of-8) at the free throw line.

After going 6-of-6 from outside the 3-point arc at Tulane, Williams buried an ECU freshman record and career-high seven 3-pointers against UConn, and in the process became the first rookie in school history to make 60 3s in a season. He also became the ninth freshman at ECU to score more than 300 points in a season.

Williams leads all American Athletic Conference freshmen in points per game (12.2 ppg), 3-point field goal percentage (.386) and 3-point field goals made per game (2.4). His 61 made 3s are the fourth-most in the league this season.

He is averaging over 15 points per game in conference play and shooting better than 42 percent outside the arc against league opponents.

Williams’ four Rookie-of-the-Week honors are tied for most by an ECU player, equaled only by B.J. Tyson in 2014-15.

ECU returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 21, inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum against SMU.Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Jody Jones

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s