West Carteret High celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — February is Career and Technical Education Month and West Carteret High School is doing their part to help students with career driven classes.

West Carteret High teaches CTE classes that range from multimedia studies and web design to agriculture and welding.

The classes are meant to train students with hands-on career skills that they can use whether they go to a four year college or not.

Agriculture teacher Preston Brown said he’s seen the impact the classes have on students firsthand.

“This gives them a sense of belonging,” said Brown. “You have kids that aren’t going to sit there and do book work for an hour and a half but they would rather do something hands on. They would rather learn with their hands and evolve this into something they can go home and do.”

West Carteret High is celebrating CTE month to get students interested in signing up for the classes.

