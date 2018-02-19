Swansboro man arrested in break-in at grooming, boarding business

WNCT Staff Published:

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Swansboro man was arrested last week after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he broke into a grooming and boarding business in November.

Cameron Roberts, 26, faces a number of charges, including two felonies, in the break-in.

Onslow County deputies responded to Personal Touch Grooming and Boarding in Hubert on November 15 regarding a breaking and entering.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance and pictures of the suspect were posted on the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Several calls and tips were received, which the Sheriff’s Office said helped identify and locate the suspect as Cameron Lee Roberts.

They arrested Roberts on Friday.

He was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s