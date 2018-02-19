Swansboro man arrested in break-in at grooming, boarding business

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Swansboro man was arrested last week after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said he broke into a grooming and boarding business in November.

Cameron Roberts, 26, faces a number of charges, including two felonies, in the break-in.

Onslow County deputies responded to Personal Touch Grooming and Boarding in Hubert on November 15 regarding a breaking and entering.

The suspect was captured on video surveillance and pictures of the suspect were posted on the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Several calls and tips were received, which the Sheriff’s Office said helped identify and locate the suspect as Cameron Lee Roberts.

They arrested Roberts on Friday.

He was transported to Onslow County Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond.