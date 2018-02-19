Man taken to hospital after being shot in Kinston

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was taken to the hospital in Kinston Friday night after he was shot in the chest, police said.

Kinston police responded to the 1700 block of Colgate Drive in Kinston around 10:44 p.m.

When the arrived, Marquis Williams was being taken to UNC Lenoir in a personal vehicle after being hit in the chest by gunfire.

A number of vehicles in the area were also hit.

Witnesses told police the gunfire came from a vehicle.

Williams was treated and released.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kinston police at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers 252-523-4444.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s