Man taken to hospital after being shot in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was taken to the hospital in Kinston Friday night after he was shot in the chest, police said.

Kinston police responded to the 1700 block of Colgate Drive in Kinston around 10:44 p.m.

When the arrived, Marquis Williams was being taken to UNC Lenoir in a personal vehicle after being hit in the chest by gunfire.

A number of vehicles in the area were also hit.

Witnesses told police the gunfire came from a vehicle.

Williams was treated and released.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kinston police at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers 252-523-4444.