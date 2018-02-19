Pitt Co. ABC cracking down on businesses that serve minors alcohol

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some businesses in Pitt County are in trouble with the law for serving alcohol to minors.

Pitt County ABC Law Enforcement is looking for violators.

Ten businesses have failed compliance tests in the last two months.

Law enforcement busted two Greenville businesses over the weekend by sending minors into locations to order drinks using their real IDs.

In most cases, officials said employees were not checking identification at all. One concern is training.

“You need people who have an education, training and experience,” said ABC Law Enforcement Chief Randy Andrews. “Not just a little bit of training or a little bit of time on the job.”

Businesses are fined for their first violation.

Those with second and third offenses could have permits revoked or face suspensions.