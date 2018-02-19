N Carolina reviews policy for inmates who give birth

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina prison officials say they’ll institute a new policy for pregnant inmates after receiving complaints that two women were restrained during delivery.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the policy now allows a prisoner to be restrained while in childbirth but not in delivery.

A new policy that will go into effect soon will spell out when restraints should be removed, said Pamela Walker, spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety.

The review comes after an Atlanta-based organization that promotes reproductive rights for women of color and groups from North Carolina sent a letter to DPS questioning the treatment of the two unnamed inmates.

SisterSong and the others in the coalition praised state prison officials for the review.

Last year, 81 inmates delivered babies while incarcerated.

