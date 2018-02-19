Greenville police release statement on threat to South Central

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department put out a statement Monday saying they are aware of a threat posted on social media referencing a potential shooting at South Central High School.

The image that has been shared originated in South Carolina and the individual depicted in the photo was arrested by authorities in Spartanburg County late last week.

Filing a false report of mass violence on educational property is considered a Class H Felony in the State of North Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department said they are working diligently to identify the person responsible for sharing the image locally, with the included reference to South Central High School.

There is no higher priority than the safety and security of our children, police said.

As a precaution, GPD will have a uniformed presence at all schools within our jurisdiction until further notice.