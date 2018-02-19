Greenville police release statement on threat to South Central

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department put out a statement Monday saying they are aware of a threat posted on social media referencing a potential shooting at South Central High School.

The image that has been shared originated in South Carolina and the individual depicted in the photo was arrested by authorities in Spartanburg County late last week.

Filing a false report of mass violence on educational property is considered a Class H Felony in the State of North Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department said they are working diligently to identify the person responsible for sharing the image locally, with the included reference to South Central High School.

There is no higher priority than the safety and security of our children, police said.

As a precaution, GPD will have a uniformed presence at all schools within our jurisdiction until further notice.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s