First Alert Forecast: Warm and cloudy with scattered showers today

SUMMARY: A weak disturbance will bring us a few showers today but dry and sunny for much of the work week with record warmth in the upper 70s to around 80. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Cloudy with scattered showers this morning. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40s inland and upper 40s to lower 50s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with a few passing showers for the afternoon. Temperatures are warm, in the lower to mid 60s. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around overnight with a few isolated showers passing. Temperatures are warm, in the mid 50s.

A LOOK AHEAD: A big warm up is on the way for the work week with highs in the 70s and near 80 for inland areas for the middle of the week. A front will approach the area giving us a chance of showers for the end of the week.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 45 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 40% 46 ° F precip: 30% 49 ° F precip: 50% 52 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 30% 60 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 20% 72 ° F precip: 20% 74 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 10% 68 ° F precip: 10% 67 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast