Environmentalist works to clean up Crystal Coast

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Bags of trash and dozens of plastic bags line the road of one shopping center in Morehead City. Michael Murdoch said he’s trying to do something to change that.

Murdoch said the litter problem in Carteret County has gotten out of control.

“If we don’t do anything about it,” said Murdoch, “we’re gonna be eating our trash essentially by eating the seafood that we have. We’re gonna lose tourism dollars. We’re gonna lose quality of life.”

He said part of the problem is that the littering laws that are in place aren’t being advertised and enforced.

“We have zero anti littering signs up,” said Murdoch. “I haven’t seen one in Carteret County yet.”

Other local environmentalists, like Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Larry Baldwin, agree.

“The litter that we see along the streets and in the yards,” said Baldwin, “has a much bigger impact than we think it does. It’s probably in my opinion one of the biggest contributing polluting factors to all of our waters.”

Murdoch said that beyond the environmental impact, if nothing is done the trash will start to impact tourism.

“We’re competing against Myrtle Beach,” said Murdoch. “We’re competing against a number of other coastal communities. If we don’t have a crystal clear coast, we’re not going to be able to compete.”

He has already spoken to county officials and says he plans to keep fighting to keep Carteret County clean.