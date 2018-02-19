ECU’s McClellan named American Softball Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After pacing ECU offensively in five games over the weekend, redshirt sophomore infielder Tate McClellan has been named the American Athletic Conference Softball Player of the Week according to an announcement by the league Monday. The selection marks the first weekly honor of her career and the fourth for the program since the Pirates joined the American Conference prior to the 2015 season.

McClellan hit .457 (7-for-15) with two runs scored, three doubles, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base to lead ECU to a 4-1 showing at the Pirate Clash in Greenville. She posted a slugging percentage of .667 and a .556 on base mark for a 1.223 OPS while recording a hit in every contest during the weekend.

McClellan turned in a 3-for-4 performance with two doubles in the tournament finale against UMBC and notched a double and a RBI against Saint Joseph’s in the 3-0 win over the Hawks Friday. Defensively, she did not make an error in the field while recording 16 putouts.

The Pirates continue their 10-game homestand this weekend, welcoming Ball State, Canisius and Saint Francis (Pa.) to the ECU Softball Stadium for the Pirate Invitational.

American Athletic Conference Softball Week Two Honors

Player of the Week

Tate McClellan, IF, RS-So., ECU

Pitcher of the Week

Trystan Melancon, So., Houston

Honor Roll

Emma Stanley, 1B/3B, Sr., UConn

Sarah Queen, 3B, So., Houston

Regan Hadley, C, Jr., Memphis

Molly Smith, P, Sr., Memphis

Ryleigh Buck, 1B, So., Wichita State