Craven County leaders come together to discuss teacher turnover and K-3 class size requirements

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County schools are trying to deal with teacher turnover and class sizes.

Those were the topics of discussion Monday at a special meeting.

Craven County board of commissioners met with the board of education with a lot to discuss.

Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle started things off with how the current state legislation for class size requirements is affecting them.

“We actually took some steps this past school to make sure that we reduce class size in one number in each of the grades below what the requirement was for the current year,” explained Doyle.

Doyle said they want to continue to move in that direction so they stay a year ahead.

But Craven county board of education chairman David Hale says that poses another question

“It does involve hiring more teachers and that is one of which biggest concerns. Do we have the facilities the classroom space?” said Hale.

In figures shown at Monday’s meeting Craven County has the highest teacher turnover rate.

The top reason for turnover was because teachers wanted to teach in another NC public school system.

Doyle said they want to make sure teachers have all they need to make a difference here.

“Not just for curriculum resources although that’s very important technological resources how they are teaching as well as tools and professional development,” she said.