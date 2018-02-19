Camp Lejeune holds 21-gun salute on President’s Day

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–This President’s Day, Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune enjoyed a 21-gun salute.

It’s part of an annual tradition at military installations across our nation.

You could hear the guns firing for miles away. It’s the sound of freedom and also a reminder of the sacrifices made by our military.

Four guns fired in five second intervals at exactly noon as excited Marines and their families watched on the W.P.T Hill Field.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the big explosion,” 11-year-old Ace Galvan said at the event. “I’m excited my dad let me come here because it’s pretty awesome. I think he’s awesome.”

The guns were discharged by the Fox Battery, Second Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment.

For active duty Marines, it is part of an annual tradition that’s practiced aboard military installations nationwide.

“It’s a great honor to be able to do this out here with Marines and commemorate a day that is so monumental in our calendar year and has such great meaning to not just the military but citizens around the United States,” 2nd Lt. John Lapoint said.

The 21-gun salute began in 1875 to honor dignitaries and the president.

Gun salutes are typically held aboard base on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.