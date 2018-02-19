Beach renourishment project continues on Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Sand is being pumped again on a North Carolina beach, the eighth such project in 12 years in the same area.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began beach nourishment project began earlier this month along Wrightsville Beach. Crews will soon begin pumping sand on Ocean Isle Beach.

Wrightsville will get an estimated 700,000 cubic yards of sand dredged from the ocean floor, and Ocean Isle will get 250,000 cubic yards.

Army Corps officials estimate the Wrightsville Beach project will end in late March or early April, with the Ocean Isle Beach piece completed before May. They say the work must be finished by the end of April because the turtle nesting season begins in early May.

___

Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com