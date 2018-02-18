Man plows through front window of Auto Zone in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- A car drove through the front window of the Auto Zone around 4 PM Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle told Winterville Police Department that he mistook the brake for the gas pedal. This caused him to collide with the front window. There was another male in the car at the time.

Only Auto Zone employees were in the store at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

The store was shut down for the remainder of Saturday. Auto Zone has since then opened back up and resumed normal business hours.