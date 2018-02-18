Increased security in place Monday after school threat in Pasquotank Co.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at one Pasqoutank County high school will notice an increased presence in law enforcement officers Monday.

School officials say a specific threat was made toward Northeastern High School Saturday evening through social media. School officials notified law enforcement, and an investigation began promptly.

Officials visited the home of the student who had made the threat. After that visit, it was determined the student was unable to carry out the threat. Law enforcement will now work with the District Attorney to determine any possible charges.

In a statement, school officials said, “Safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance to ECPPS and law enforcement. Any and all threats towards our schools, students and staff will be fully investigated and measures put in place to ensure safety.”

School officials say despite the investigation’s results, more law enforcement will be present at the high school on Monday.

