Greenville youth bowls a perfect game in competition

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Twelve-year-old, Thomas Remington, bowls in the ‘Saturday Morning Youth League’ here in Greenville.

Thomas averages around 180, but last Saturday he did something most bowler do not do in a life time. Thomas bowled a perfect game.

Thomas says that he could not have done it without the love and support of not only his family, but his bowling family either.

“I could have been in last in the standings and they still would have cheered me on,” said Thomas.

Thomas is set to receive a ring and trophy in the coming weeks for his achievement.