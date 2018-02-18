First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  An area of high pressure will provide more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: A few early morning showers are possible, but skies will begin to clear rapidly. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon, with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT:  Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
46° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sun
44° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
43° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
42° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
43° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
43° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
43° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
44° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
44° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
45° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
46° F
precip:
40%
8am
Mon
47° F
precip:
30%
9am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
58° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
68° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
67° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Mon
66° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Mon
64° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
62° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.