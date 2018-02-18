First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will provide more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Click on the video for complete weather details.

TODAY: A few early morning showers are possible, but skies will begin to clear rapidly. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon, with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and highs in the 60’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 43 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 30% 49 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 68 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 10% 66 ° F precip: 10% 64 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 62 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast