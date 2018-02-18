20th annual bridal expo brings dozens of vendors to Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of bridal vendors filled the Greenville Convention Center Sunday afternoon, trying to catch the eye of couples planning their wedding.

The goal was to bring all the bridal vendors in the East under one roof.

The one stop shop for brides-to-be featured vendors for catering, jewelry, limo services, photography, decor and more.

Organizer Ann Clark said couples start preparing months in advance.

“The fall, September and October, have become big bridal months,”  Clark said. “The show in February gives those brides a chance to see some things because they are in the planning process right now.”

Over 60 vendors were featured Sunday afternoon.

Clark said their turnout is usually between 500 and 700 people.

The show is in its 20th year.

