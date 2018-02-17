Washington holds second race for epilepsy

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C.(WNCT)- Over a hundred and fifty people toed the line in Washington this Saturday morning.

The community gathered for a 5k and half marathon to raise money for epilepsy research.

Nonprofit organization, Cure Epilepsy, was the beneficiary in the race.

The money raised will go into searching for a cure and raising awareness for epilepsy.

“My personal goal here for the event is to educate the public and depending on certain variables people with epilepsy still can have a job,” said Race for Epilepsy founder and organizer, James Peterson.

‘Cure Epilepsy’ is set to donate around $2000.

