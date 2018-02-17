Walmart shoppers forced to evacuate following bomb threat

By Published: Updated:

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Shoppers at a Newport Walmart were evacuated this morning after a customer found a note in a public restroom stating that a bomb was in the building according to the New Bern Police Department.

Newport Police, along with Newport Fire & EMS and members from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted getting those evacuated safely off the Wal-Mart property.

Following the discovery, the manager immediately ordered the customers to evacuate the building.

It happened around 10:00 a.m at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Newport.

Walmart shoppers were taken to the Moose Lodge for safety and shelter from the weather.

Morehead City Fire Department helped with the care by providing emergency services.

A canine sweep of the store was completed after shoppers were evacuated.

After the search, Walmart employees returned to the store and reopened for business around 1:30pm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Justin Ferrell at 252-726-1911 or jferrell@newportpolice-nc.org. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO (4636).

