Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Black History Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Sycamore Hill Baptist Church is the oldest black Baptist church in Greenville, and today they celebrated another milestone.

Their 10th annual Black History month program was celebrated with worship, guest speakers, and service awards.

Booker T. Washington once said success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.

This was the theme of today’s event.

“Our young kids need to see the path and the struggles that those who have gone before them have,” said Russell Clark, president for men’s fellowship auxiliary at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

“We need to know our heritage,” said attendee, Leon Ellison. “We need to know our history. This is American history. Black history is American history. Pitt county is very colorful and broad.”

For Sycamore Hill, it wasn’t just about celebrating black history, but showing that stumbling blocks turn into stepping stones.

Guest speaker, Doctor Canady-Davis proved anything is possible. “Well you know, I just wanted to be a neurosurgeon,” said Canady-Davis. “So for me being the first didn’t change anything; I had what I wanted.”

She was the first female African American neurosurgeon in the United States.

“I think it’s not good to want to be the pioneer,” said Canady-Davis. “I think it’s good to want to be something. And then becoming that, you can manage to blaze a trail for someone behind you. That’s better.”

Other African American honorees from Pitt County were recognized as well, proving hard work can get you to where you want to be.

“We have tremendous talent and African Americans have made outstanding contributions,” said district five Senator, Don Davis.

“Believe in your dreams and pursue it!” said Canady-Davis.